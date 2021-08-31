Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.89

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 21994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

