Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,423. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.