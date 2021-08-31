NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.41 million. NewAge reported sales of $62.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $500.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NewAge stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 811,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.17. NewAge has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NewAge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAge by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 143,872 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NewAge by 27.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

