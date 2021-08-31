New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,489 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 365,755 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

