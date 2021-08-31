New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 87,291 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Sunrun worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 454,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 105,341 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

RUN opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.