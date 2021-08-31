New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,262,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.38. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

