New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Avaya worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

AVYA stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.83 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

