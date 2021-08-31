New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,440 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 261.86, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

