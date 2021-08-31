New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.18.
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $2.25 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
