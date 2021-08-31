Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,520 shares of company stock worth $845,813. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

