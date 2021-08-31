NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,175. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

