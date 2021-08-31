NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.46 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.58 EPS.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

