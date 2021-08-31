NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.93. 107,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.