Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the July 29th total of 155,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NMM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $577.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

