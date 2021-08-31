Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $9,097,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.