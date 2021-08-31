National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,642,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 29th total of 2,022,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 400.7 days.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $79.04 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.85.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

