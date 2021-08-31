National Bank Financial Cuts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$89.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$150.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$84.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Insiders have sold 193,824 shares of company stock worth $16,920,073 in the last quarter.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

