Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $194.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $195.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

