MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 106.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $11,304,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.