Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Muncy Bank Financial stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62.

Muncy Bank Financial Company Profile

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

