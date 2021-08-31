MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 34,948 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

