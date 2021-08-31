MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after purchasing an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $58,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

