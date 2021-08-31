MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

