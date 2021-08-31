MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $191.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.