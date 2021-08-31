MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 3,644 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 11.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.