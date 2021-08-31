MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $240,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.