Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. 167,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.01.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.