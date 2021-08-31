Morgan Stanley Trims Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 59,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $349.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.27. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

