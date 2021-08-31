Morgan Stanley Sells 3,762 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 331.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,828,000.

Shares of EHI opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

