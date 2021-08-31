Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

WMT stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

