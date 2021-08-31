Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 431,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

