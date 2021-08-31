Morgan Stanley Has $3.83 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.