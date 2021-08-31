Morgan Stanley Has $3.74 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ducommun by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

