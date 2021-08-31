Morgan Stanley Has $3.60 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -59.80. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

