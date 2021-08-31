Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $638.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.72 and a 200 day moving average of $497.82. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

