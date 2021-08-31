Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $915,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 620.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 410.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.