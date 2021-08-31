Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,098 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

