Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.