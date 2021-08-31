Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.21. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $239.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

