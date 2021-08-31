Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $7.57 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Black Knight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

