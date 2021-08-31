Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $5.30 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $982,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

DaVita stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

