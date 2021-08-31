Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 2,538.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 99,269 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

