Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

