Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN stock opened at $303.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.78 and its 200 day moving average is $311.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.46 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.