Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.96. The company had a trading volume of 144,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

