Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.27 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $49,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.69. 324,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,866. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

