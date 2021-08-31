Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $105.59 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. 697,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,031. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $278.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

