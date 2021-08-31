Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.91. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

