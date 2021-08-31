Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $62,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.57. The stock had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

