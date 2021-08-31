Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.27

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

